Bitcoin falls to $60,000 after record $4.71B ETF outflows
Bitcoin just dropped to around $60,000, thanks to a surge in people pulling money out of Bitcoin ETFs.
November saw a record $4.71 billion leave these funds, beating the last high from June.
In just one day, US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $570 million, making it five days straight of big withdrawals.
BlackRock's IBIT ETF posts $509 million outflows
BlackRock's IBIT ETF led the pack with $509 million in outflows.
Adam Haeems, head of asset management at Tesseract Group, pointed out that Bitcoin's price has been moving almost in sync with these ETF flows lately.
With a strong dollar and talk of an upcoming Fed rate hike, Bitcoin is struggling to hold onto that crucial $60,000 mark.
Investors are now watching for new economic data this week, which could shake things up even more.