BlackRock's IBIT ETF led the pack with $509 million in outflows.

Adam Haeems, head of asset management at Tesseract Group, pointed out that Bitcoin's price has been moving almost in sync with these ETF flows lately.

With a strong dollar and talk of an upcoming Fed rate hike, Bitcoin is struggling to hold onto that crucial $60,000 mark.

Investors are now watching for new economic data this week, which could shake things up even more.