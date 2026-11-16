Bitcoin falls to $62,000 after forced liquidations, rebounds to $64,000
Bitcoin took a hit over the weekend, dropping to $62,000, its lowest point since August. The sharp fall was mainly due to a wave of forced liquidations, where traders had to sell off their holdings.
By Monday (November 16), Bitcoin managed a small bounce back to $64,000, but it's still on a six-week losing streak and trading well below its usual average.
Stronger dollar and yields pressure Bitcoin
It's not just crypto drama: outside factors are making things worse. A stronger US dollar and rising US Treasury yields (thanks to unexpected inflation news) have put extra pressure on Bitcoin.
Plus, with investors eyeing Anthropic's anticipated initial public offering, less money is flowing into riskier bets like crypto.
Exchanges saw more than $165 million in long positions get liquidated in just one day last week, adding even more stress for traders trying to stay afloat.