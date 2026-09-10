Bitcoin falls to $77,986.36 amid broader crypto market weakness
Business
bitcoin dipped to $77,986.36 on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, marking a 2% drop in the last 24 hours and leaving it 5.1% lower than last week's high.
Other big names like ether and BNB also lost ground: ether is down 1.9%, while BNB fell more sharply by 5.1%.
It's been a rough week for crypto fans across the board.
Memecoins fall 10% as shorts increase
The riskiest assets got hammered: memecoins dropped by 10%, and smaller tokens fell 5.1%.
More traders are betting against major coins like ETH, SOL, and BNB, even though funding rates suggest some investors are still hopeful.
With US inflation data coming up soon, many traders expect market calm ahead.