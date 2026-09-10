Bitcoin falls to $77,986.36 amid broader crypto market weakness

bitcoin dipped to $77,986.36 on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, marking a 2% drop in the last 24 hours and leaving it 5.1% lower than last week's high.

Other big names like ether and BNB also lost ground: ether is down 1.9%, while BNB fell more sharply by 5.1%.

It's been a rough week for crypto fans across the board.