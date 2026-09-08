Bitcoin falls to $78,339 amid inflation and US policy worries
Business
Bitcoin just slipped under the $79,000 mark and is now trading at $78,339 after a 1.43% drop in the past day.
This dip follows worries about tougher US monetary policy and inflation concerns, with global events like higher oil prices and U.S.-Iran tensions adding to the pressure.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs attract $987 million
Ethereum dropped 0.7% to $2,479, while XRP and Solana were down as well, though BNB managed a small gain.
Even with these price drops, big investors aren't backing off: US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $987 million last week alone.
Analysts say Bitcoin needs to reclaim $80,000 to bounce back, but for now, market sentiment still leans greedy.