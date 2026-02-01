Bitcoin hits lowest level since November 2025: What's the reason?

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has witnessed a major price drop. The digital asset fell by 6.55% in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $78,566.83 today. This is its lowest level since November 21, 2025, and comes amid rising market fears and risk aversion among investors.

Market dynamics Bitcoin's market capitalization drops to $1.56T Bitcoin's market capitalization has also taken a hit, falling by 6.6% to $1.56 trillion. However, the trading volume in the last 24 hours has increased by 2.2%, reaching $71.78 billion. The cryptocurrency is currently on a bearish trend, having declined by 11.6% over the past week amid forced selloffs and key support breaks due to extreme market sentiment.

Market comparison Forced selloffs and key support breaks fuel Bitcoin's decline In the last seven days, Bitcoin has underperformed against the broader cryptocurrency market. While the latter has dropped by 5.89%, Bitcoin has slipped by a larger margin of 11.6%. This disparity is largely due to $770 million in liquidations and forced selloffs amid extreme market sentiment, which have further fueled risk aversion among investors.

