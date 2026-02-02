Bitcoin falls to lowest price since April 2025
Bitcoin tumbled to $75,501 on February 2, dropping 5% in a single day—the lowest it's been since April last year.
The entire crypto market felt the hit too, with total value slipping to $2.6 trillion and $520 million in 24-hour liquidations.
Bitcoin's chances of staying below $78k today are around 91%
If you're into crypto or just watching the action, there's about a 91% chance Bitcoin stays below $78k today. Big trading volumes show lots of people are betting prices will fall further.
Thin liquidity is making price swings even wilder, and some altcoins like Monero have taken sharp dives too.
Fed's decision to maintain rates and stronger dollar impact prices
It mostly comes down to bigger economic moves: the US Fed maintained the status quo, with hawkish signals that could delay rate cuts and a stronger dollar after Trump picked Kevin Warsh for a top spot.
That's made investors nervous about riskier assets like crypto.
Ethereum also slid about 2.9% as fear took over optimism this weekend.