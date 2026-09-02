Bitcoin falls under $76,500 after US military strikes on Iran
bitcoin dropped under $76,500 on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, losing 1% overnight and 3% in the past week.
The slide happened just as oil prices shot up (Brent crude is now over $93 a barrel) after US military strikes on Iranian targets.
Rising energy costs are also pushing US Treasury yields higher, adding to the market jitters.
Majority of derivatives bearish, altcoins mixed
Crypto derivatives are showing more bearish vibes lately, with over half of trades betting against the market.
Still, bitcoin futures open interest is holding steady at 700,000 BTC, suggesting traders aren't panicking but staying careful.
Altcoins are all over the place: Ether.fi climbed 4.63%, Monero rose 2.27%, but XRP kept sliding with a weekly loss of more than 6%.
Uncertainty is the mood right now thanks to global tensions and pricey oil.