Bitcoin hits 12-week high $79,488 after Iran suggests Hormuz reopening

Saylor-led Strategy Inc. buys $3.9B Bitcoin

Institutional investors are piling in: Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc. snapped up $3.9 billion worth of Bitcoin this month, its biggest buy in a year.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US also saw $2.5 billion flow in during April, outpacing March.

With all this momentum, Bitcoin is on track for a 16% gain this month, its best run since May last year.