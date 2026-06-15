Bitcoin prices hit 2-week high today: What's the reason? 

Political impact

Trump's peace deal announcement boosts risk appetite

The market's risk appetite was further bolstered by President Donald Trump's announcement on social media that a peace deal with Iran "is now complete." He also said the US would lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, an important trade route. This news led to a jump in Asian shares and a nearly 1% rise in S&P 500 futures, while Brent crude fell over 4%.