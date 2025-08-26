Bitcoin hits 6-week low as Ethereum ETFs attract inflows
Bitcoin dropped to $110,000 (₹92 lakh) in late August 2025, marking a six-week low and sending shockwaves through the crypto world.
Ethereum also dropped sharply, and popular altcoins like Solana and Cardano took a hit—making this a rough week for anyone following digital assets.
$200 billion evaporated from crypto market
Nearly $200 billion vanished from the crypto market as Bitcoin funds saw outflows and Ethereum ETFs attracted significant inflows.
In August alone, Ethereum ETFs pulled in $2.5 billion thanks to attractive yields, while Bitcoin funds saw outflows as whales sold off large holdings.
Panic selling triggered by whale sell-off, leveraged liquidations
A massive whale sale and leveraged liquidations set off panic selling.
On top of that, signals from the US Federal Reserve about keeping interest rates high spooked traders and triggered algorithm-driven sell-offs.
Still, some institutional players used this dip to buy up more Bitcoin—hinting at shifting strategies behind the scenes, while Ethereum saw institutional demand and ETF inflows in August.
Growing divide between retail and institutional strategies
Ethereum's rising staking rewards and its lower sensitivity to Fed policy helped it hold up better than other coins during this chaos.
The whole episode shows just how quickly crypto can react to big-money moves and global economic signals—and highlights growing differences between what retail investors and institutions are doing right now.