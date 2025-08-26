Bitcoin hits 6-week low as Ethereum ETFs attract inflows

Bitcoin dropped to $110,000 (₹92 lakh) in late August 2025, marking a six-week low and sending shockwaves through the crypto world. Ethereum also dropped sharply, and popular altcoins like Solana and Cardano took a hit—making this a rough week for anyone following digital assets.

$200 billion evaporated from crypto market Nearly $200 billion vanished from the crypto market as Bitcoin funds saw outflows and Ethereum ETFs attracted significant inflows.

In August alone, Ethereum ETFs pulled in $2.5 billion thanks to attractive yields, while Bitcoin funds saw outflows as whales sold off large holdings.

Panic selling triggered by whale sell-off, leveraged liquidations A massive whale sale and leveraged liquidations set off panic selling.

On top of that, signals from the US Federal Reserve about keeping interest rates high spooked traders and triggered algorithm-driven sell-offs.

Still, some institutional players used this dip to buy up more Bitcoin—hinting at shifting strategies behind the scenes, while Ethereum saw institutional demand and ETF inflows in August.