Why Blue Star's stock is down 2% on Tuesday Business Aug 26, 2025

Blue Star's stock slipped 2.1% to ₹1,864.40 on Tuesday—even though the company's business has grown a lot in recent years.

Sales have nearly tripled from ₹4,263 crore in March 2021 to a projected ₹11,967 crore by March 2025, and profits have jumped from ₹98 crore to an estimated ₹592 crore over the same period.