Next Article
Why Blue Star's stock is down 2% on Tuesday
Blue Star's stock slipped 2.1% to ₹1,864.40 on Tuesday—even though the company's business has grown a lot in recent years.
Sales have nearly tripled from ₹4,263 crore in March 2021 to a projected ₹11,967 crore by March 2025, and profits have jumped from ₹98 crore to an estimated ₹592 crore over the same period.
Revenue edged up to ₹2,982.25 crore
For April-June 2025, revenue edged up to ₹2,982.25 crore compared to last year, but net profit dipped to ₹122.23 crore as the company took on more debt—total liabilities hit ₹8,257 crore by March 2025.
Just for context: back in 2019, Blue Star paid out a final dividend of ₹9 per share.