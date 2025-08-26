Indian stock market will be closed tomorrow: Here's why

What about commodity and gold trading?

If you're into trading or just keeping an eye on stocks, expect a full-day break across most segments.

Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts won't trade from 9am to 5pm but will reopen after that; meanwhile, MCX is closed for the morning session but reopens for trading at 5:00pm in the evening session.

This is one of several market holidays coming up—so if you plan to invest or trade soon, it's good to keep these dates handy!