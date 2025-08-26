Next Article
Indian stock market will be closed tomorrow: Here's why
Heads up: The Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Since both the BSE and NSE are in Maharashtra (where this festival is big), all major trading segments like Equity, Derivatives, and Currency will pause for the day.
What about commodity and gold trading?
If you're into trading or just keeping an eye on stocks, expect a full-day break across most segments.
Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts won't trade from 9am to 5pm but will reopen after that; meanwhile, MCX is closed for the morning session but reopens for trading at 5:00pm in the evening session.
This is one of several market holidays coming up—so if you plan to invest or trade soon, it's good to keep these dates handy!