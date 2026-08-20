Bitcoin hits $70,000 after US crypto policy and Treasury liquidity
Business
Bitcoin just shot up to $70,000, the highest it's been since June, after some big moves in US crypto policy and a boost in Treasury market liquidity.
The price jumped over 7% in a day before settling around BTC$69,350.41.
President Trump urges quick crypto legislation
President Trump called on Congress to quickly pass new crypto rules, aiming for more clarity and fairness.
Meanwhile, the Treasury expanded bond buybacks to keep markets flowing smoothly, a move that tends to help riskier assets like Bitcoin.
Still, the Federal Reserve is keeping an eye on inflation and possible rate hikes, which could slow things down for crypto fans in the coming months.