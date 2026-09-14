Bitcoin hits $78,280 as Anthropic CEO suggested slowing AI development

While Bitcoin is still just below its monthly high, it's holding steady after last month's big jump from $64,000.

Ether and XRP also saw gains (up 2.1% and 3.3%).

Meanwhile, tokens like LIT surged by 11%, and Filecoin caught attention with a huge spike: open interest soared by 70% and prices jumped by 25%.

Crypto seems to be having its moment as tech stocks cool off.