Bitcoin hits $78,280 as Anthropic CEO suggested slowing AI development
Business
Bitcoin climbed to $78,280 on Monday, up 1.93% even as most major assets slipped.
The drop in AI stocks came after Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei suggested slowing down AI development, which led to a 1.65% fall in Nasdaq-100 futures.
Ether XRP LIT and Filecoin rally
While Bitcoin is still just below its monthly high, it's holding steady after last month's big jump from $64,000.
Ether and XRP also saw gains (up 2.1% and 3.3%).
Meanwhile, tokens like LIT surged by 11%, and Filecoin caught attention with a huge spike: open interest soared by 70% and prices jumped by 25%.
Crypto seems to be having its moment as tech stocks cool off.