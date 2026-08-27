Bitcoin holds above $80,000 after spot ETF inflows, Treasury buybacks
Bitcoin is holding strong above $80,000 today, adding more than 1% to $80,254.97.
This steady run follows eight straight days of big investments ($2.8 billion poured into spot Bitcoin ETFs), marking the longest streak since April.
The boost came after the US Treasury doubled its long-term bond buybacks, which broke Bitcoin out of a six-week trading range and triggered over $3 billion in short liquidations.
Altcoins mixed as traders remain bullish
Altcoins had a mixed day: Bittensor's TAO jumped 5.3% to $247 (making an 18% gain for the week), while Zcash dropped 4.1% after a wild 41% weekly climb.
Solana also got some love as its futures interest was rising by 5% to 67.96 million SOL, the most since July 9, and prices crossed $100.
Even with these ups and downs, most traders are still feeling optimistic: steady funding rates and strong trading volumes are keeping the vibe bullish.