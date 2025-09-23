Next Article
Bitcoin holds near $113,000 mark, Ethereum slips to $4,188
Business
Bitcoin is hanging out near $113,000 after slipping 2.6% this week, while Ethereum took a bigger hit, falling over 7% to about $4,188.
Even with these drops, Bitcoin's still holding its upward trend between key support and resistance levels.
Institutional interest remains strong
Big players are keeping Bitcoin steady—weekly ETF inflows of nearly $886 million and institutional buys (like Metaplanet's 5,419 BTC) are helping cushion the bumps.
Plus, new US-UK efforts to clarify crypto rules could make things less shaky for investors waiting on Fed updates.
Gold prices in India
Gold prices in India rose to ₹11,089 per gram as of September 22nd of this year, reflecting continued investor interest.
Analysts say gold could stay popular if US interest rates keep dropping.