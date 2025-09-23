India's trade gap with China hits almost $100 billion
India just set a new record by importing $12.5 billion worth of goods from China this August, thanks in part to Apple moving more iPhone production here.
Even with this shift, India still depends heavily on Chinese tech—like the $1 billion in computer chips imported in July—to keep its electronics industry buzzing.
Trade gap has nearly doubled since FY14
The trade gap between India and China is now almost $100 billion for 2024-25.
While India mostly sends raw materials like iron ore and castor oil to China, it imports a lot of finished products—think electronics, machinery, and batteries.
Over the past decade, imports from China have nearly doubled but exports haven't kept up.
India initiates 50 anti-dumping probes
With China's exports to India jumping 6.04% in July year-on-year as they look beyond US markets, India has started cracking down with more anti-dumping investigations—50 applications for investigations recently.
It's a sign that while "Make in India" is growing, there's still a long way to go before we're less reliant on our neighbor for key tech parts.