India's trade gap with China hits almost $100 billion

The trade gap between India and China is now almost $100 billion for 2024-25. While India mostly sends raw materials like iron ore and castor oil to China, it imports a lot of finished products—think electronics, machinery, and batteries. Over the past decade, imports from China have nearly doubled but exports haven't kept up.

India initiates 50 anti-dumping probes

With China's exports to India jumping 6.04% in July year-on-year as they look beyond US markets, India has started cracking down with more anti-dumping investigations—50 applications for investigations recently.

It's a sign that while "Make in India" is growing, there's still a long way to go before we're less reliant on our neighbor for key tech parts.