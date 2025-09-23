HDFC Bank to announce Q2 results on October 18
HDFC Bank will announce its financial results for the second quarter and half-year on October 18, 2025.
The bank announced this date on September 23.
Meanwhile, to keep things fair, certain employees and their families can't trade HDFC Bank shares between September 24 and October 20.
What happened in the last quarter
Last quarter, HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 1.3% to ₹16,258 crore, but standalone profit actually rose to ₹18,155 crore from ₹16,174 crore a year ago.
While net interest income grew by 5%, margins narrowed as loan advances increased by nearly 7%.
The bank also had to set aside more money for potential losses—provisions jumped to ₹14,442 crore (including a big floating provision of ₹9,000 crore).
Asset quality saw a minor slip with gross NPAs rising to 1.4%, mainly due to issues in the agri sector.