HDFC Bank to announce Q2 results on October 18

What happened in the last quarter

Last quarter, HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 1.3% to ₹16,258 crore, but standalone profit actually rose to ₹18,155 crore from ₹16,174 crore a year ago.

While net interest income grew by 5%, margins narrowed as loan advances increased by nearly 7%.

The bank also had to set aside more money for potential losses—provisions jumped to ₹14,442 crore (including a big floating provision of ₹9,000 crore).

Asset quality saw a minor slip with gross NPAs rising to 1.4%, mainly due to issues in the agri sector.