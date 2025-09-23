Air India to start operations from Navi Mumbai airport

Plans for the future and airport's growth

By mid-2026, Air India wants to ramp things up to 55 daily departures (including five international routes), and by winter, push it further to 60 daily departures connecting even more domestic and global destinations.

The airport itself is being built in five phases by Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO, aiming for massive capacity—eventually handling up to 90 million passengers each year.

This should help ease the crowd at Mumbai's current airport and open up new travel options for everyone.