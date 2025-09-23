Air India to start operations from Navi Mumbai airport
Air India Group is gearing up to start flights from the brand-new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on September 30, 2025.
In the first phase, Air India Express will run 20 daily departures to 15 Indian cities—so that's a total of 40 take-offs and landings every day.
It's a major step in their plan to make NMIA a key travel hub.
Plans for the future and airport's growth
By mid-2026, Air India wants to ramp things up to 55 daily departures (including five international routes), and by winter, push it further to 60 daily departures connecting even more domestic and global destinations.
The airport itself is being built in five phases by Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO, aiming for massive capacity—eventually handling up to 90 million passengers each year.
This should help ease the crowd at Mumbai's current airport and open up new travel options for everyone.