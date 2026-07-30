Bitcoin holds near $64,000 as Fed leaves rates unchanged
Bitcoin is holding its ground around $64,000 after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
This move coincided with more leveraged trading, as futures open interest climbed to its highest level in two months.
As of Thursday morning, Bitcoin was up 0.26% at $64,062, while Ethereum dipped slightly to $1,905.
Altcoins mixed as market cap dips
Altcoins had a mixed day: BNB, Solana, and Tron saw small gains, but XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano slipped by as much as 1.4%.
The overall crypto market cap edged down to $2.18 trillion as traders stayed cautious (the Fear and Greed Index is sitting at 35).
Experts warn Bitcoin risks below $63,300
Experts say Bitcoin is struggling to break past $64,000; if it drops below the key support level of $63,300, selling pressure could ramp up again.
On the bright side, positive funding rates show traders are optimistic, and growing institutional interest plus clearer regulations are boosting long-term confidence.
If resistance near $66,700 is broken soon, we might see a fresh recovery phase.