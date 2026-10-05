Bitcoin holds near $86,000 despite Federal Reserve hike, dollar rise
Business
bitcoin is holding steady at around $86,000, despite the US dollar hitting its highest level in nearly 18 months.
The dollar's boost comes from economic troubles in Europe and a fresh interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with US bond yields at levels not seen in over 20 years.
Bitcoin resilient despite rising yields
Normally, a stronger dollar and rising yields make riskier assets like bitcoin less attractive.
But bitcoin is holding steady despite the stronger dollar and rising yields.
Even with all this financial turbulence, bitcoin is proving surprisingly resilient (something crypto fans are definitely noticing).