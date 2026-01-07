Next Article
Bitcoin holds steady above $92K as crypto market stays lively
Business
Bitcoin is hanging out at $92,602 after a week of ups and downs, dipping 4.8% overall but still holding above that key $92K mark.
Even with some traders cashing out, Bitcoin ETFs just saw their biggest inflow in nearly three months—$697 million—which hints that big investors are still interested.
Other details:
Most major coins saw small dips—Ethereum (ETH) down 0.34%, Cardano (ADA) down 0.57%, and Solana (SOL) down 0.44%.
But some tokens like Sui (+13.7%), Lighter (+12.9%), and XRP (+11.5%) had a strong day.
Softer inflation and easier financial conditions are helping digital assets overall, with WazirX's Nischal Shetty noting the market is being shaped by short-term moves and expectations of continued monetary accommodation.