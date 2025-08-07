Bitcoin holds steady over $114,500 as ETF inflows surge
Bitcoin is holding steady over $114,500 after a big $91.5 million boost into Bitcoin ETFs—BlackRock alone chipped in significantly.
Ethereum and other top altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Cardano also saw decent gains between 1.5% and 3%, showing the whole crypto market is feeling the momentum.
Institutional investors are back in the game
Big money is flowing back into crypto ETFs after a quiet spell, which means institutional investors are regaining confidence in digital assets.
Ethereum ETFs pulled in another $35 million, hinting that pros are getting back in the game.
If this trend keeps up, Bitcoin could break past its current resistance levels and spark another rally.
Bitcoin's current pause could lead to a stronger rally
Despite economic worries like tariff tensions and stagnation fears over the US economy, analysts see Bitcoin's current pause as healthy consolidation—basically shaking out weak hands before aiming higher.
The uptick in ETF activity shows crypto markets are maturing and could be setting up for bigger moves ahead.