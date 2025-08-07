Next Article
Mukesh Ambani's tech pivot for Reliance's 50th anniversary
Reliance Industries is approaching its 50th anniversary, and Mukesh Ambani is marking the milestone by steering the company toward deep-tech.
He's planning to weave advanced tech like AI into everything from retail and digital services to media and new energy, aiming to keep Reliance ahead in India and globally.
Ambani's vision and Reliance's financials
Ambani's vision is about making things smarter—better customer experiences, smoother operations, and supporting India's push to become a manufacturing powerhouse.
Even with global ups and downs, Reliance posted solid numbers this year: revenue jumped 7.1% to ₹10.71 lakh crore, with profits also ticking up.
Ambani credits their diverse business model for keeping them steady through tough times.