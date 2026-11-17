Bitcoin hovers below $65,000 as traders buy defensive puts
Bitcoin is hovering just below $65,000 today, with traders feeling cautious thanks to economic uncertainty and talk of possible Fed rate hikes.
Many are turning to put options, basically a way to protect themselves if prices drop further, which signals that big investors are playing defense right now.
Institutions pull back as Bitcoin slides
Bitcoin's price has slid 12.7% last week, and the crypto market is feeling the pressure as stablecoin supplies shrink by $14.2 billion in a month.
Even though some companies are still buying in, institutional demand is cooling off: last week alone saw US spot Bitcoin funds lose $1.07 billion.
Ethereum's at $1,800 and altcoins are all over the place, showing just how much macroeconomic worries are weighing on crypto right now.