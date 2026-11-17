Bitcoin's price has slid 12.7% last week, and the crypto market is feeling the pressure as stablecoin supplies shrink by $14.2 billion in a month.

Even though some companies are still buying in, institutional demand is cooling off: last week alone saw US spot Bitcoin funds lose $1.07 billion.

Ethereum's at $1,800 and altcoins are all over the place, showing just how much macroeconomic worries are weighing on crypto right now.