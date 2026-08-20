Bitcoin jumps 15% to nearly $72,000 after debt buyback announcement
Business
bitcoin just shot up to nearly $72,000, a 15% jump since Monday, after some big moves in the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a debt buyback plan, and President Trump pushed for Congress to pass the Clarity Act at a White House crypto event.
The news has crypto fans buzzing, and markets reacting fast.
Crypto stocks rise, traders eye $75,689
bitcoin's rally gave a boost to crypto-related stocks too. Strategy jumped 10% in premarket trading; Bullish (the company behind CoinDesk) rose another 5%, and both MARA Holdings (a bitcoin miner) and Coinbase saw solid gains as well.
On the technical side, bitcoin broke key price levels that traders watch closely; if it crosses $75,689 next, we could see even more excitement ahead.