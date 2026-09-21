Bitcoin jumps to $84,984 after $746.6 million liquidations over 24 hours
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Bitcoin just hit $84,984, up 4.7% since midnight UTC.
This jump happened after a huge wave of liquidations, $746.6 million was wiped out in just 24 hours, mostly from short positions.
In fact, $159.9 million was liquidated in the past hour, 95% of it on the short side.
Crypto volume up 39% to $224B
It's not just Bitcoin making moves: the whole crypto scene is buzzing. Trading volume shot up 39% to $224 billion, and almost every major coin saw gains (with Sui jumping an impressive 21.4%).
Even though the DeFi hype has cooled off a bit, people are still exploring lending platforms and new ways to grow their crypto stacks despite the ups and downs.