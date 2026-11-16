Bitcoin logs 6th straight weekly loss as NVIDIA earnings loom
Bitcoin just logged its sixth straight week of losses, dropping 1.6% to around $64,300 by November 16.
After briefly dipping to $62,100, the lowest since July, BTC is still struggling as investors watch for NVIDIA's earnings and ride out some serious market volatility.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs $185 million outflows
The turbulence has pushed $185 million out of US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, and crypto futures trading volume plunged 47% in a single day.
Meanwhile, investor nerves are showing: the Fear and Greed Index slid to 12, signaling "extreme fear" across the market as everyone waits to see what happens next.