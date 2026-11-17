Bitcoin near $64,200 as US spot bitcoin ETFs gain $7.9 million
bitcoin is hanging around $64,200 after a weekend dip, holding steady even as investors worry about possible interest rate hikes.
The big news? US spot bitcoin ETFs finally broke a weeklong outflow streak, bringing in $7.9 million on Monday.
IBIT $76.5 million inflow, GBTC $34.6 million outflow
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the charge with a $76.5 million inflow, while Grayscale's GBTC saw another $34.6 million head out the door.
Meanwhile, trading activity in bitcoin futures and options is heating up, with traders making strategic moves as they watch for clues from upcoming Fed meeting minutes and US retail sales data.