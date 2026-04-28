Bitcoin near $76,700 on Tuesday as crypto markets dip 3%
Business
bitcoin stayed pretty stable on Tuesday at around $76,700, even after a small 3% dip from the day before.
ethereum dropped 4% to $2,284, and other big names like XRP, BNB, and Solana slipped by up to 5%.
Still, the overall cryptocurrency market only saw a slight 3% dip in value.
Institutions support Bitcoin, dominance about 60%
Despite some recent price swings, thanks to things like rising oil prices and global news, bitcoin is still getting strong support from big institutional players.
It now makes up about 60% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization and has jumped 14% in the past month.
Meanwhile, ethereum hasn't quite found its momentum yet as broader economic trends keep shaping where things go next.