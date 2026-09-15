Bitcoin near $76,985 as traders watch US Fed, Ethereum dips
Business
Bitcoin is hanging around $76,985 after dipping 1.44% in the last 24 hours, with traders keeping an eye on the US Fed's next move.
Ethereum dropped a bit too, down 2.04%, and other big coins like BNB and Solana also slid by up to 3%.
Crypto market cap $2.63 trillion
The overall crypto market cap slipped slightly to $2.63 trillion, while the greed level on the fear index sits at a pretty high 69.
Avinash Shekhar, co-founder & CEO, Pi42, points out that macroeconomic factors, like high bond yields and interest rate uncertainty, are shaping things right now.
Even so, Bitcoin is staying pretty steady between $76,000 and $77,000 as investors wait for clearer signals.