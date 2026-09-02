Bitcoin near $77,000 as markets wobble on oil and yields
Bitcoin is hanging around $77,000 this Wednesday, and the crypto market feels a bit shaky thanks to global uncertainty and rising oil prices.
Ethereum sits at about $2,400, while coins like Binance Coin and Solana are moving in different directions.
High US Treasury yields are making investors cautious.
Bitcoin correlation with gold hits record
Bitcoin's link with gold has hit a record high, so it's looking more like a safe haven lately.
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex says Bitcoin needs to stay above $76,000 or it could drop toward $73,000.
Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $3.5 billion last month, their best run since September 2025.
Analysts eye US jobs report
There's a 67% chance the US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 0.25%, which is adding extra stress to the market alongside inflation concerns.
Analysts are watching Friday's US jobs report closely: it could set the next big move for crypto prices.