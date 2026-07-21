Bitcoin nears $65,500 as Asian semiconductors rebound and Ether $1,922
Business
Bitcoin just climbed to nearly $65,500, its best level in two weeks, thanks to a rebound in Asian semiconductor stocks that lifted market mood.
Ether also jumped to $1,922, with both coins seeing solid gains over the past week.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs gain over $600 million
US spot bitcoin ETFs are finally seeing some love again, pulling in over $600 million for five days straight after weeks of outflows, a sign that big investors are feeling more confident about crypto.
Meanwhile, Asian tech stocks like Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor bounced back strong, and everyone's keeping an eye on the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting for clues about interest rates.
Even with all this action, crypto trading volumes are still pretty low as people stay cautious.