Bitcoin nears $78,330 as Ethereum crosses $2,317 after US midterms
Bitcoin is hovering near $78,330 and Ethereum just crossed $2,317, with both showing small gains after the US midterm elections.
Other big names like BNB, XRP, and Solana are also up.
The election results have everyone in the crypto world watching closely for what's next.
Congress weighs CLARITY Act after midterms
The US midterms brought attention to possible new crypto rules, especially the CLARITY Act, with renewed efforts to advance the CLARITY Act, which failed to clear a Senate procedural vote in September.
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, from Delta Exchange pointed out there's now more focus on how Congress will shape crypto policy.
Meanwhile, global crypto market cap rose to $2.62 trillion, but investors are still cautious with economic uncertainty and upcoming US jobs data keeping things interesting.