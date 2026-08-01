Bitcoin nears $80,000 on CLARITY Act hopes and $4B-plus squeeze

bitcoin just had a wild week, shooting up 27%, from $62,650 on August 16 to almost $80,000 by August 27.

This rally comes as investors get excited about the proposed CLARITY Act (which could bring friendlier US crypto rules) and a massive more than $4 billion short squeeze that caught bearish traders off guard.

At the same time, more people are eyeing bitcoin because of growing concerns over the US dollar's stability.