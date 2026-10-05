Bitcoin passes $86,000, nears 8-month peak after US jobs data
Business
Bitcoin just climbed past $86,000, almost hitting its eight-month peak, after some softer US jobs data got investors hoping for lower interest rates.
The price spiked to a peak just shy of $86,950 before dipping back under $86,000 during Monday's early trading.
This up-and-down movement is pretty much a repeat of last week's pattern.
Dogecoin and altcoins gain, stocks rally
It wasn't just Bitcoin making moves: Dogecoin jumped over 3%, with XRP, BNB, and ZEC also seeing 1% to 2% gains.
Stocks joined in too: the Nasdaq-100 hit a new record and Japan's Nikkei rose by 2.5%.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped and the dollar strengthened, showing how closely crypto and traditional markets are tied to economic news right now.