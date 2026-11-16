It wasn't just Bitcoin feeling the pain: Ethereum dropped 14.77%, and major altcoins like BNB, XRP, and Solana slid up to 18.23%.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.91 billion exit in seven sessions, signaling less hype around crypto right now.

With global crypto market value down 1.95% to $2.17 trillion, traders are watching closely for signs of stability as inflation worries keep everyone on edge.