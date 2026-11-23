Bitcoin rebounds above $61,000 after $1.8B liquidations ease pressure
Bitcoin just shot back up past $61,000 after dropping to nearly $55,000 over the weekend, its lowest in almost two years.
This rebound happened after about $1.8 billion in leveraged trades got wiped out, which helped take some pressure off the market.
Ethereum and Solana are also seeing minor recoveries, but XRP is still having a tough time.
US spot bitcoin ETFs face outflows
Even with this bounce, crypto investors aren't exactly celebrating.
There's been a steady flow of money leaving US spot bitcoin ETFs, nearly $1.8 billion pulled out just last week, which shows big players are still hesitant.
Add in worries about US tech stocks and high bond yields, and it's no surprise people are playing it safe with risky assets like crypto.
Now all eyes are on upcoming US inflation data to see if this recovery has any staying power or if more volatility is on the way.