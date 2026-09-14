Bitcoin rebounds to $77,462 amid US inflation and Mideast tensions

All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision. Experts say Bitcoin needs to stay above $78,000 for further gains.

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, notes it's holding steady near $76,000 with hopes of hitting $77,800 soon.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs have seen both big inflows and recent outflows as investors react to possible interest rate hikes.

High oil prices are also fueling inflation worries, making things unpredictable for Bitcoin in the short term.