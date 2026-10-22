Bitcoin retreats under $82,800 after brief jump above $84,000
Business
Bitcoin's quick jump above $84,000 didn't last long. It dropped back to just under $82,800 on Thursday Asian morning hours on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Some market watchers warn if it falls below $82,500, we could see a slide toward $70,000.
Other big-name cryptos like Dogecoin and Solana also took a hit, while Zcash was one of the few to actually rise.
Tesla cuts spending, shares fall 3%
It's not just crypto feeling the heat. Tech stocks are shaky after Tesla cut its spending plans.
Tesla shares fell 3% after cutting its spending plans, Lam Research dropped 7% on weak forecasts, and even Meta's small boost from AI investment couldn't lift the mood.
The turbulence has spilled over into Asian markets too, showing just how closely tech and crypto are linked these days.