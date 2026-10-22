Bitcoin retreats under $82,800 after brief jump above $84,000

Bitcoin's quick jump above $84,000 didn't last long. It dropped back to just under $82,800 on Thursday Asian morning hours on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Some market watchers warn if it falls below $82,500, we could see a slide toward $70,000.

Other big-name cryptos like Dogecoin and Solana also took a hit, while Zcash was one of the few to actually rise.