Bitcoin returns above $84,000 as ether and XRP rise
Business
Bitcoin is back above $84,000 after last week's ETF outflows and a brief dip.
It's now just shy of its recent peak, and the good vibes are spreading: ether and XRP are also seeing renewed interest from investors.
Analysts: Bitcoin must hold above $82,000
Despite last week's $681 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows, a sign that some investors are still wary, analysts say it's crucial for Bitcoin to hold above $82,000.
All eyes are now on US inflation data dropping on October 14, which could shake up crypto prices again.