US company slammed for rewarding vaping with Bitcoin

Puffpaw, a blockchain hardware manufacturer in the US, has come under fire for its controversial marketing strategy. The company is giving away Bitcoin rewards through its Gudtrip cannabis vape pens. The move has been criticized by many who think it could promote unhealthy vaping practices among consumers. Each vape pen comes with a QR code or NFC connection that allows users to redeem $2-3 worth of Bitcoin via a linked mobile app.

Backlash Company changes website language amid backlash Puffpaw's strategy has drawn flak for allegedly promoting vaping by luring users with a crypto reward. In the wake of criticism, the company changed its website language and clarified that there is no direct link between vaping and earning rewards. The Bitcoin reward is given as a loyalty bonus when users activate a new vape pen.

App functionality How the Gudtrip app works When users scan a QR code or tap via NFC to connect their vape pen with the Gudtrip app, they unlock the monetary reward. The app then tracks puff-seconds of usage, which Puffpaw says is only for personal information and has no monetary reward tied to it. Users earn virtual points through this system, but Gudtrip clarifies these points are only for record-keeping and can't be redeemed for cash or products.

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