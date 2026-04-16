Bitcoin rises above $75,318 settles at $74,999 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Bitcoin had a bumpy ride on Thursday, mostly because of the growing U.S.-Iran conflict in West Asia.
The price shot up to just above $75,318 before dropping back and settling at $74,999 by morning, a modest 0.83% gain from the day before.
Investors seem cautious right now, waiting to see how things play out in the region.
Bitcoin fails to clear $76,000
Bitcoin struggled to break past the $76,000 mark between April 15-16, slipping down to $73,900 as sellers pushed back.
Despite this, it still dominates 58.5% of the crypto market.
Analysts say if Bitcoin can stay above $75,000, it could signal a big shift, especially since traders have been betting against it for over six weeks straight.
With global uncertainty high, everyone's watching what happens next.