Bitcoin rises above $75,318 settles at $74,999 amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Bitcoin fails to clear $76,000

Bitcoin struggled to break past the $76,000 mark between April 15-16, slipping down to $73,900 as sellers pushed back.

Despite this, it still dominates 58.5% of the crypto market.

Analysts say if Bitcoin can stay above $75,000, it could signal a big shift, especially since traders have been betting against it for over six weeks straight.

With global uncertainty high, everyone's watching what happens next.