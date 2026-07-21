Bitcoin rises to $65,380 after US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows
Business
Bitcoin just climbed to $65,380 on Tuesday, up 4.66% for the week.
The boost came after five days of steady inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, but experts are calling this a cautious recovery, not a full-on breakout yet.
Bitcoin ETF inflows total $610.5 million
The recent gains were fueled by $610.5 million flowing into Bitcoin ETFs on July 14, 15, 16, 17, and 20, reversing a big outflow just days before.
Still, analysts say key support sits around $64,500-$65,000 and warn that global tensions and Federal Reserve decisions could keep things shaky.
If you're thinking of buying in now, experts suggest taking it slow instead of chasing the hype above $65,000. Volatility is still very much in play.