Bitcoin slips about 1% to $79,000 as traders lock profits
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bitcoin slipped about 1% to $79,000 on Wednesday after a big 23% jump last week, as many traders decided to lock in profits.
The dip wasn't just about bitcoin: most major cryptocurrencies saw red today.
Major altcoins fall, Zcash leads week
ether dropped over 1% to just under $2,465, while Solana and Dogecoin fell even more: over 3% and nearly 5%.
XRP lost more than 4% but still held onto a solid weekly gain of almost 45%.
Meanwhile, Zcash led the week with a 55% rise as a dedicated spot ETF went live in the US, despite a daily drop.
Crypto demand is still strong overall: both spot and futures interest are up for the first time since last October, and Hyperliquid's HYPE token bucked the trend by climbing nearly 3%.