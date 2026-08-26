Bitcoin slips about 1% to $79,000 as traders lock profits

ether dropped over 1% to just under $2,465, while Solana and Dogecoin fell even more: over 3% and nearly 5%.

XRP lost more than 4% but still held onto a solid weekly gain of almost 45%.

Meanwhile, Zcash led the week with a 55% rise as a dedicated spot ETF went live in the US, despite a daily drop.

Crypto demand is still strong overall: both spot and futures interest are up for the first time since last October, and Hyperliquid's HYPE token bucked the trend by climbing nearly 3%.