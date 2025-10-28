Bitcoin slips below $114,000 mark ahead of Fed's policy update
Bitcoin dropped under $114,000 on Tuesday, with traders playing it safe ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy update on October 29.
Ethereum slid over 3% to about $4,100, and many altcoins declined, though some posted gains.
On Indian exchanges, prices tracked global moves—Bitcoin hovered around ₹1 crore and Ethereum at ₹3.6 lakh.
Fed's rate cut could boost crypto investments
The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points soon, which could mean more cash flowing into crypto and possibly higher prices.
Even with short-term nerves in the market, big players are still buying in—public firm Strategy just snapped up $43 million worth of Bitcoin.
For anyone trading or investing, these shifts matter as global economic changes and US-China trade talks keep everyone guessing.
Bitcoin's price movement and market sentiment
Bitcoin's dip came right after a quick rally past $115k.
Market sentiment has cooled off to neutral levels (the Fear-Greed index has steadied), and miners aren't selling as much thanks to better transaction fees.
Still, uncertainty about what the Fed will do next—and how trade relations will shake out—is keeping things unpredictable for now.