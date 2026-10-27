Bitcoin slips below $80,000 today despite Asian tech gains

Bitcoin dropped below $80,000 today, landing at about $79,700, a 0.4% dip since midnight.

This happened even though Asian tech stocks were up, with South Korea's Kospi jumping 3.1%.

Other major cryptos felt the chill too: Ether slipped by 0.5%, and the DeFi index took the biggest hit, down 1.8%.

It is a sign that crypto traders are playing it safe right now.