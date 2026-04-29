Bitcoin slips to $76,900 as experts cite global uncertainty
Business
Bitcoin slipped to around $76,900 on Tuesday, down 1.3% in the last 24 hours. Experts say the drop is mostly due to global economic uncertainty and investors cashing out near key price points.
Ethereum also took a small hit and is now trading at about $2,280.
Institutions invest $1.4B in Bitcoin ETFs
Even with this dip, institutional investors aren't backing off: more than $1.4 billion just went into spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Analysts are watching upcoming US earnings reports for clues on what's next.
Vikram Subburaj from Giottus.com suggests new buyers might want to wait for dips instead of chasing quick rallies.
Other coins like Binance Coin and Solana are also seeing similar trends right now.