Bitcoin slips toward $76,000 after Wall Street selling, $370 million liquidations
Business
Bitcoin just slipped toward $76,000 after a rough day for both crypto and tech stocks.
A wave of selling on Wall Street triggered about $370 million in crypto liquidations within an hour, making traders extra cautious as Bitcoin hovers near the key $75,000 support mark.
Tech losses drag crypto markets
The drop in Bitcoin lined up with big losses in the tech world: the Nasdaq fell nearly 4%, the S&P 500 dropped 2%, and heavyweights like NVIDIA and Broadcom lost around 5%.
Tesla shares took an even bigger hit, down almost 9%.
This ripple effect also dragged down other coins like Ether and XRP, showing just how connected these markets are right now.