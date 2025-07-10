Bitcoin soars to unprecedented $112,022 high

Bitcoin ETFs attract over $1 billion since late June

A huge wave of cash—over $1 billion since late June—has flowed into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, with BlackRock's fund now holding 700,000+ BTC.

Edul Patel from Mudrex says a weaker dollar and rising US debt make Bitcoin look even better right now.

Investors are keeping an eye on key reports like the Consumer Price Index on July 11 and upcoming Fed decisions for what might come next.